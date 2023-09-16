Botswana to host 8th African animal agriculture conference

Botswana will host the 8th All Africa Conference on Animal Agriculture (AACAA8) in Gaborone, the capital of Botswana, from Sept. 26 to 29, according to a statement issued Thursday by the Botswana Society of Livestock Science and Production (BSLSP).

The conference will be conducted under the theme “Sustainable African Animal Agriculture: Challenges and Future Prospects” and will be officially launched by Botswana’s Minister of Agriculture Fidelis Molao.

The conference is expected to draw some 300 people from Africa and other continents, including farmers, dealers, and animal science experts.

Participants will exchange and discuss research findings and other relevant data in order to identify potential ways for turning African agriculture’s challenges into possibilities.

The event, which is conducted every four years, aims to provide a forum for animal science professionals and the farming community to learn about the most recent animal agriculture concerns.