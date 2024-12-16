Archbishop Kofi Adonteng Boateng Congratulates President-Elect John Mahama

Archbishop Kofi Adonteng Boateng, the Ghanaian-American religious leader and General Overseer of Divine Word International Ministries, has extended his heartfelt congratulations to President-elect John Mahama following his victory in the 2024 elections.

During a sermon in the United States, Archbishop Boateng shared his hopes for the incoming administration, urging Mahama’s government to prioritize investment, infrastructure development, and anti-corruption measures as crucial elements for Ghana’s future growth.

The Archbishop emphasized the enormous potential Ghana possesses to attract private investment, suggesting that with a well-structured system, the country could offer unparalleled returns for investors, outshining global competitors. He recalled an example of a Nigerian who chose Ghana over global cities like London and Berlin, showcasing the nation’s growing reputation as a land of opportunity.

He specifically highlighted the need for substantial improvements in the country’s infrastructure, particularly road networks, which he believes are essential to boosting connectivity and commerce. This, in turn, would make Ghana even more attractive to business ventures and foreign investment.

On the topic of governance, Archbishop Boateng stressed the importance of eradicating corruption and fraud. He called for the establishment of robust laws to hold corrupt officials accountable, emphasizing that transparency and good governance would pave the way for Ghana to become a leading destination for global investments.

“If we can create a transparent system free of fraud and corruption, Ghana will emerge as a leading destination for global investment,” Archbishop Boateng said. “The potential is already there; it only needs to be harnessed through good governance.”

The Archbishop also took the opportunity to offer prayers for President-elect Mahama, encouraging him to surround himself with competent, honest advisors who would guide him in making decisions that promote justice, fairness, and equality for all Ghanaians.

In addition, Archbishop Boateng praised Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for his exemplary leadership during the election period. He lauded Dr. Bawumia for conceding defeat even before the official announcement from the Electoral Commission, calling this gesture a rare demonstration of patriotism and statesmanship in African politics.

“This selfless act by Vice President Bawumia demonstrates his love for Ghana and his commitment to democracy. It is a quality we must celebrate,” Archbishop Boateng remarked.

Reflecting on Ghana’s symbolic identity, the Archbishop highlighted the prophetic significance of the black star on the country’s flag. He explained that the black star symbolizes Ghana’s role as a beacon of hope for the African diaspora, representing a spiritual and cultural homeland for black people across the globe.

“The black star is a prophetic symbol of Ghana’s destiny to lead and inspire black people worldwide,” Archbishop Boateng said. “Ghana is seen as a peaceful and welcoming home by many, and this identity is something we must embrace and nurture.”

Concluding his message, Archbishop Boateng urged both his congregation and the international community to consider Ghana as a prime destination for investment. He expressed confidence that with the right leadership and the implementation of the necessary reforms, Ghana could fulfill its potential as a global example of progress and prosperity.