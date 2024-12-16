NAPO Responds to NDC’s Celebrations, Advocates for Pragmatic Governance in Parliament

On December 16, 2024, Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh, commonly known as NAPO, delivered a strong address in Parliament, challenging the National Democratic Congress (NDC) narrative that the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) electoral defeat was a full rejection of their policies.

He firmly contested the idea that the NPP’s agenda had been entirely repudiated by the electorate, asserting that many of the government’s actions during their term had been reached through bipartisan consensus.

“It is unfair and entirely inaccurate to suggest that the NPP has been wholly rejected,” NAPO stated, speaking with resolve and clarity. “The decisions we made and the legislation we pursued were rooted in the desire to advance this country, and the majority of these were met with consensus from both sides of this house.”

NAPO’s remarks came shortly after the election results, which saw the NDC and president-elect John Dramani Mahama celebrating what they perceived as a decisive victory. For many in the opposition, the results symbolized a rejection of the NPP’s policies and approach. However, NAPO disagreed with this conclusion, emphasizing the importance of moving beyond partisan triumphs to focus on effective governance.

He stressed that Parliament’s role should not be defined by political victories or defeats, but rather by a practical and collaborative approach to advancing the nation’s interests. “The business of this house is not about personal victories or losses. It is about serving the nation,” NAPO remarked. “And to that end, we have already agreed on what needs to be addressed in this session.”

Rather than engaging in unnecessary political grandstanding, NAPO called for pragmatic deliberations that would benefit the country in the long term. He also questioned the wisdom of pursuing contentious issues at this stage, given the clear mandate handed to the incoming NDC government. He suggested that leaving certain pieces of pending legislation to the incoming administration would align with the trust the electorate placed in them.

“Let us adjourn these matters and allow the new government to advance the policies they promised the people,” NAPO proposed, advocating for a smooth transition and respect for the people’s mandate.

NAPO’s comments reflected a desire for continuity, cooperation, and effective governance, urging the Parliament to set aside partisan considerations and focus on the best interests of the nation during the remainder of the current session.