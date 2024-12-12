Asamoah Gyan Calls for Unity and Support for New Government Under Mahama

As Ghana ushers in a new era with President John Dramani Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) at the helm, football legend Asamoah Gyan has urged citizens to unite and support the incoming administration.

Gyan, a revered figure both on and off the field, stressed the importance of collective responsibility and a shift in attitude to drive the nation’s progress.

In a heartfelt social media message, Gyan called on the public to rally behind the new government, regardless of political affiliation. “Let’s support the government. Any government that comes to power, let’s support them,” he stated, emphasizing that the success of the country requires collective effort.

The former Black Stars captain also pointed out the role of unfair economic practices, such as excessive profiteering, in exacerbating the country’s struggles. “When you go and buy things at GHC 50 and you sell them at GHC 1000, the country will go through hardship,” he noted, advocating for fairness in everyday transactions as a crucial step toward alleviating economic difficulties.

Gyan, known for his leadership qualities, underscored that supporting the new administration is more than just a political responsibility—it’s a civic duty. He further called for a change in the national mindset, urging citizens to embrace unity for the greater good of the nation. “We also have to change our attitudes, and we have to support the new government. Let’s congratulate the new government, and that is my message,” he concluded.