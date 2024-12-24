Asante Akyem North MP-Elect Criticizes Development Lapses Under Predecessor

The Member of Parliament-elect for Asante Akyem North, Ohene Kwaku Frimpong, has voiced his frustrations regarding the lack of progress and development in his constituency under his predecessor’s leadership.

In an interview on Hard Talk with Serwaa Amihere, Frimpong lamented the poor state of development, attributing it to what he sees as a failure of leadership. He described the situation in the constituency, particularly in Asante Akyem Agogo, as dire, noting that despite being the capital of the constituency, the area lacked visible growth and improvement.

“The MP was not forthcoming. There was basically a lack of development in the constituency,” Frimpong said, emphasizing that even though MPs may not be directly responsible for road construction, an active and engaged MP should be able to advocate and lobby for the necessary resources to drive development.

Frimpong also shared his disappointment after personally visiting a local project site, where he discovered infrastructure in a state of neglect. “I visited the site, and the floor of where the machines were sitting wasn’t even cemented. It was an eyesore,” he said, adding that such conditions reflected poorly on the constituency’s progress.

With a clear focus on improving the region’s development, Frimpong expressed his commitment to using his platform and influence to foster meaningful change in Asante Akyem North.