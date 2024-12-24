Ghana FA to Announce Decision on Otto Addo’s Future Amid Black Stars’ Struggles

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) is poised to announce its decision regarding the future of Black Stars head coach Otto Addo and his technical team, which includes assistant coaches John Paintsil, Joseph Lauman, and Fatawu Dauda.

The fate of Addo and his team has been under intense scrutiny following their failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, a setback that has cast a shadow over their recent performances.

GFA Communications Manager Henry Asante Twum confirmed that consultations involving the Ministry of Sports and other key stakeholders have been completed, with recommendations submitted to the GFA Executive Committee. Speaking to Akoma 87.9 FM, Asante Twum revealed that the decision on the coaching staff will be made public soon.

“The consultations on Otto Addo and his backroom staff have been completed. There have been divergent views from the government, the ministry, our partners, and the coaching staff. Certain recommendations have been made, and very soon, the FA will announce the decision concerning the coach and his team,” Asante Twum stated.

The Black Stars, who are set to face Chad and Madagascar in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in March 2025, are looking to bounce back from a series of disappointing performances. Ghana’s recent struggles, including early exits from the 2021 and 2023 Africa Cup of Nations tournaments and the failure to qualify for the 2025 edition in Morocco, have raised concerns about the team’s ability to perform at the highest level.

As the team prepares for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers, the GFA’s decision will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the national team.