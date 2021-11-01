AshaGold pip Techiman Wonders FC

Obuasi Ashantgold pipped Techiman Wonders FC by a lone goal in matchday one of the Ghana Premier League played on Sunday at Techiman.

Eric Esso of Ashgold scored the only goal of the match in the 83rd minute, to silence the home fans at the Ohene Ameyaw Park at Techiman, Bono East Regional capital.

It was a goalless match in the first half, but the Techiman Wonders could not defend their home pride and allowed AshGold to mount a lot of pressure on them which finally gave them the winner in the later stages of the game.

GNA