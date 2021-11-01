MTN Ghana implements onnet and offnet parity measures

MTN Ghana has announced onnet/offnet parity measures on its network to ensure on-net/off-net parity for Voice and SMS special plans, promotions and bundle offers to enable customers enjoy the same rate for calls on MTN and calls to other local networks.

In June 2020, MTN Ghana was declared a Dominant/Significant Market Power (SMP) in the Voice, Data and SMS markets. MTN has complied with all the defined directives to date by the regulator. The objective is to increase competitiveness in the telecommunications industry.

This initiative is one of the remedies imposed under MTN Ghana’s declaration as a Significant Market Power (SMP). Full details of the onnet/offnet parity are available on the company’s website www.mtn.com.gh, our social media platforms and will be published in print media. MTN Customers can also dial *550# for details. T‘s & C’s apply.

We continue to engage the Regulator to explore ways of promoting competitiveness in the industry while ensuring value for all our Customers through continued innovations in our products and services.

MTN Ghana remains committed to pursuing its Ambition 2025 strategy which is anchored on building the largest and most valuable platform business to support Ghana’s digitalization agenda.