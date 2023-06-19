Assin-North: LPG vows to break NPP/NDC jinx

The Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) is working to convincingly win the Assin North by-election, Mr Samuel Adusei, the National Youth Organizer, has said.

He said the electorate had assured the LPG of their votes after decades of underdevelopment and economic despondency nurtured by various governments.

He told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that many of the electorates in the Assin North constituency, particularly the youth, were disheartened by the clueless governance of other Political Parties that had plunged the country’s economy into the abyss.

Reminding them of the years of neglect and unfulfilled promises, he said other people had started showing through the testimonies of their changing voting patterns that they could no longer be taken for granted.

“Therefore, the people have resolved not to be swayed by the nine-day wonder promises of the New Patriotic Party and National Democratic Congress, by voting massively for the LPG to return the area onto the path of growth and development for all,” he said.

Having picked out Madam Bernice Enyonam Sefenu as the LPG’s Parliamentary candidate for the constituency, who is second on the ballot paper, Mr Adusei called on all to ignore the propaganda that the party was not contesting the by-election.

In addition to the party’s paradigm shift in campaign strategies to entice the electorate to vote for its candidate, it had adopted a house-to-house campaign to have personal interaction with the party’s message of hope and prosperity for all.

He said Madam Sefenu, 36, an Accountant and a farmer, had vowed to make agriculture a top priority by modernising it to make it attractive to the youth in the area if she won the by-election.

When given the nod: “She will provide the required resources to support the ever ready and hardworking farmers to emancipate the area from poverty.

“This is hinged on the fact that agriculture has the biggest potential than any other resource to turn around the fortunes of the country,” he said.

Mr Adusei said the aspiring LPG candidate would also facilitate the rehabilitation of roads to link farming communities to market centres and rallied the support of all to win the seat.