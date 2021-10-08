At least 45 people killed in June-August asymmetric attacks in Mali

Between June and August of this year, at least 45 people were killed and 125 injured in 69 asymmetric attacks in Mali, according to the new report released Thursday by the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA).

The document will be discussed at the UN Security Council on Oct. 29.

According to the report, 42 of the 69 asymmetrical attacks against national and international forces were carried out in the north of the country. International forces were the target of eight attacks, with one kill and five injured.

MINUSMA suffered 31 attacks, including 15 in the Kidal region (north), which resulted in four deaths and about 50 peacekeepers wounded. The number of attacks against the UN mission has increased in comparison with the previous period when only 14 attacks were registered.

The Malian Defence and Security Forces were the target of 31 attacks, including 17 in the Mopti region (center), which resulted in 40 people dead and 72 soldiers, armed forces personnel and policemen wounded.

In a statement on July 25, the report recalled, the Islamic and Muslim Support Group (GSIM) claimed responsibility for eight attacks in northern Mali following the intensification of calls for action by extremist groups. On June 20, the new leader of Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM), Yazid Mubarak, made a statement urging more pressure and attacks on Malian and foreign forces.

In its resolution 2584 (2021), the UN Security Council extended the mandate of MINUSMA until June 30, 2022 and requested the secretary-general to report to it every three months on the follow-up to the resolution.

Since 2012, Mali has been facing a deep and multifaceted crisis on the levels of security, politics and economy. The independence insurrections, the jihadist incursions and the inter-communal violence have caused thousands of deaths and hundreds of thousands of displaced, despite the presence of UN (MINUSMA), French (Barkhane) and European (Takuba) forces. Enditem