At least one civilian killed in ADF rebel ambush at Uganda-DR Congo border: military

Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels on Friday burned a civilian’s trailer, killed one occupant and injured another in a road ambush in Uganda’s western district of Kasese, about 2 km from the border with the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), said a Ugandan military spokesperson.

A group of about five armed ADF elements attacked the trailer, which was carrying onions from the southwestern district of Kisoro to the Mpondwe-Lhubiriha border, at around 1 a.m., local time, said Col. Deo Akiiki, Uganda’s deputy military spokesperson, in a statement in Kampala, the capital of Uganda.

“One man was shot dead, one man [was] seriously injured and has been taken to Bwera Hospital. One woman survived uninjured and one man not yet seen,” said Akiiki.

“This… happened at Katojo Junction along Bwera-Kinyamaseke-Kasese road in Kasese district. The trailer had four occupants.”

“UPDF squads are tracking down the attackers,” said Akiiki, referring to the Uganda People’s Defense Forces. “More details shall be availed later.”

Ugandan troops, together with their DRC counterparts, have been jointly fighting the rebel group since November 2022.

The ADF, also a branch of the Islamic State in central Africa, is blamed for causing havoc and mounting attacks in North Kivu and Ituri provinces in eastern DRC.