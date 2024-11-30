Saturday, November 30, 2024
    Atiwa East MP Honours 41 Educators at Maiden Teachers’ Awards

    By: Prosper Kay

    Date:

    The Atiwa East constituency came alive yesterday as 41 exceptional educators, including retirees, were honored in the MP’s Maiden Teachers’ Awards, a ceremony aimed at celebrating the transformative role of teachers in the community.

    The event, held in grand style, attracted an impressive lineup of dignitaries, including the General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), the Eastern Regional Director of Education, and the District Director of Education, who were supported by their district counterparts.

    Addressing the occasion in her keynote address, Hon. Abena Osei-Asare Member of Parliament (MP) for the Atiwa East Constituency and Deputy Minister of Finance, reiterated the government’s steadfast commitment to the development of education and the welfare of teachers.

    She encouraged educators to embrace lifelong learning, instil values in students to shape responsible citizens, pursue continuous professional development, and act as mentors to inspire their pupils.

    The awards recognized outstanding teachers from six circuits across the constituency, celebrating their contributions with cash prizes and other rewards.

    Key award categories included:
    1. Outstanding Headteacher
    2. Best JHS Teacher
    3. Best Primary Teacher
    4. Best KG Teacher
    5. Teacher with Impact
    6. Teacher at Deprived Area

    Special recognition was also given to private school educators and retired teachers, with two awards going to private school teachers and four to retirees.

    The highlight of the evening was the crowning of Madam Fawzia Nuhu from Moseaso Presby Primary School as the Overall Best Teacher, a testament to her dedication and impact in shaping young minds.

    The MP concluded the event with a heartfelt tribute to teachers, calling them the cornerstone of the nation’s future and urging them to continue striving for excellence in education.

    Hon. Abena Osei-Asare emphasized her commitment to educational development, encapsulating her campaign message of “It Is Possible.”

    The Atiwa East Teachers’ Awards has set a new benchmark for celebrating the heroes of education, leaving the community inspired and hopeful for a brighter future.

    Other notable attendees included the Deputy General Secretary of GNAT, traditional leaders (Nananom), the Chief Imam, clergy, and other key stakeholders.

    Prosper Kay

