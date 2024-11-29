Ghana’s Presidential Candidates Sign Peace Pact Ahead of December Elections

Presidential candidates in Ghana’s upcoming general elections have committed to ensuring peace throughout the electoral process by signing a peace pact late Thursday in Accra.

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, former President John Dramani Mahama, and leaders from smaller political parties all signed the pact, which calls for a peaceful election environment before, during, and after the polls.

Bawumia, representing the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), emphasized the importance of collective responsibility in safeguarding the country’s peace. “We must all take responsibility to ensure peace and harmony, and I hope we will come out of this election stronger, and all sides will uphold the peace and stability of Ghana,” Bawumia said. He also expressed his commitment to collaborating with all relevant institutions and stakeholders to ensure a free, fair, and transparent election.

Former President Mahama, representing the National Democratic Congress (NDC), echoed Bawumia’s sentiments but warned that true peace would only be achievable through sincerity and trust. “It is laudable to commit to peace and recite beautiful platitudes. But all the efforts at building peace before, during, and after the 2024 elections would come to naught if undermined by mistrust and insincerity,” Mahama stated.

Jean Mensa, Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana, also spoke at the event, reaffirming the commission’s commitment to ensuring transparency in the election process. “At the end of the day, when the EC declares the results, Ghana should remain standing as a beacon of democracy in Africa. We each have a role to play to ensure this happens,” Mensa added.

The peace pact serves as a public commitment by all parties involved to uphold the integrity of the upcoming election, which is set for December 7, 2024, when Ghanaians will elect a new president and 276 members of parliament. The move is aimed at reinforcing the country’s long-standing reputation for peaceful democratic processes amidst the heightened political tension leading up to the vote.