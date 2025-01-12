Atlético Madrid Extend Winning Streak to 14 with Victory Over Osasuna

Atlético Madrid continued their remarkable form with a 14th consecutive win across all competitions, defeating CA Osasuna 1-0 at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano on Sunday (12 January).

Diego Simeone’s side controlled the match from the beginning, taking advantage of a weakened Osasuna squad missing key players, including top scorer Ante Budimir.

Antoine Griezmann thought he had scored early, but his effort was ruled out for handball. His strike partner, Julián Alvarez, missed a number of chances, including a close-range save by Osasuna goalkeeper Sergio Herrera after a clever pass from Rodrigo De Paul.

Osasuna, under coach Vicente Moreno, grew into the match and managed to nullify most of Atlético’s attacking threats as the first half progressed.

However, Atlético broke the deadlock early in the second half with a well-executed corner. Griezmann’s precise delivery found Clement Lenglet at the back post, and his header across goal allowed Alvarez to finish from close range, marking his sixth league goal since joining from Manchester City.

The victory extended Atlético’s winning streak to 14 matches, breaking their previous record set in Simeone’s debut season in 2012/2013. This run, which began in early October 2024, includes impressive wins over PSG and Barcelona. In that time, Atlético have scored 35 goals and conceded just eight, keeping eight clean sheets.

With this win, Atlético Madrid also reclaimed top spot in La Liga, moving ahead of rivals Real Madrid by a single point.