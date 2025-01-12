Hearts of Oak Shine as Nsoatreman and Dreams FC Suffer Shock Exits in MTN FA Cup

The Round of 32 in the MTN FA Cup has delivered a thrilling mix of triumphs and upsets, with Hearts of Oak underlining their pedigree, while defending champions Nsoatreman FC and former title holders Dreams FC were sent packing in surprising early exits.

Hearts of Oak were in commanding form as they dispatched Home Stars 3-0 at the University of Ghana Stadium, showcasing their rich history in the competition. Goals from Mawuli Wayo, Enoch Asubonteng, and Asamoah Boateng sealed the win, with the latter’s goal coming as a reminder of the club’s ambitions as they aim for a record-extending 12th FA Cup title.

In contrast, Nsoatreman FC’s reign as champions was abruptly ended in a penalty shootout, following a 0-0 draw against Young Apostles. Despite an admirable defensive performance, the defending champions fell 4-3 on penalties, leaving their supporters heartbroken as they were eliminated early from the tournament.

Meanwhile, former winners Dreams FC also suffered a shock exit after being narrowly beaten 1-0 by True Democracy FC. Dreams, who claimed the FA Cup title just two seasons ago, struggled to break down their resilient opponents and were left lamenting what will surely be a disappointing result for a club with such a rich history in domestic football.

Asante Kotoko, nine-time winners of the competition, navigated a tricky fixture against Acceler8x FC at the Baba Yara Stadium, securing a 2-0 win. Kwame Poku opened the scoring with a first-half penalty before Ansu Henry sealed the victory with a late strike. The Porcupine Warriors will be keen to end a seven-year trophy drought, and this victory was a positive step towards that goal.

Elsewhere, Medeama SC had to endure a tense penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw with Nsuoun Fidelity. However, they held their nerve, winning 4-2 on penalties, and will now look forward to the next round with confidence.

The tournament’s unpredictability was underlined by the performances of lower-tier sides like True Democracy FC, who sent shockwaves through the competition with their stunning victory over Dreams FC. This year’s MTN FA Cup has already proven to be a captivating affair, and as the teams prepare for the Round of 16, there are plenty of potential surprises still on the horizon.

