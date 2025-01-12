FA Cup Fourth Round: United vs Leicester, Villa Host Spurs

The road to Wembley intensifies as the fourth round of the FA Cup draws near, with Manchester United preparing for a high-stakes encounter against Leicester City and Aston Villa hosting Tottenham Hotspur in an all-Premier League clash.

United, who advanced to this stage in dramatic fashion by defeating Arsenal in a penalty shootout, despite being reduced to ten men after Diogo Dalot’s red card, will now face Leicester, managed by former United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy. Van Nistelrooy, who lifted the FA Cup with United in 2004, led Leicester to a resounding 6-2 win over QPR in the previous round.

Tottenham will travel to Villa Park after a hard-fought 3-0 extra-time victory over non-league Tamworth in the third round. Villa, on the other hand, secured their spot with a thrilling 2-1 comeback win against West Ham United, setting the stage for what promises to be an exciting encounter.

Elsewhere, Plymouth Argyle, fresh from their stunning victory over Premier League side Brentford, will face league leaders Liverpool at home. The Reds will be wary of another potential giant-killing as they aim to avoid the upset.

Chelsea, who have won the FA Cup eight times, face a tough test away at Brighton, while Everton will welcome Bournemouth to Goodison Park in another all-Premier League affair.

Exeter City’s fairytale run continues as they host Nottingham Forest, marking their first appearance in the fourth round since 1981. League One leaders Birmingham City will entertain Newcastle United in a highly anticipated clash.

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City will face the winner of Leyton Orient versus Derby County, while Championship leaders Leeds United await the victors of Millwall versus Dagenham & Redbridge, with the tie set to be played at Elland Road.

Last season’s semi-finalists, Coventry City, now managed by Frank Lampard, will meet Premier League side Ipswich Town in what promises to be a thrilling tie. Wolves, Crystal Palace, and Fulham will travel to Blackburn Rovers, Mansfield or Wigan, and Doncaster Rovers, respectively, for their away fixtures.

Southampton, who cruised past Swansea in the third round, will host Burnley at St Mary’s, while Stoke City faces Cardiff City in an all-Championship battle.

The fourth-round fixtures will take place over the weekend of 8-9 February, with the Football Association expected to confirm the final schedule soon. The stage is set for another exciting round of FA Cup action.

FA Cup fourth-round draw in full: