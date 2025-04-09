Auditor-General Embarks on Nationwide Payroll Audit

Ghana’s Auditor-General Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu announced plans to initiate a comprehensive payroll audit covering all ministries, departments, agencies, and subvented organizations that form part of the Controller and Accountant-General’s payroll.

The audit, set to span from January 2023 to December 2024, will include a complete headcount of all government employees and aims to verify the legitimacy of payroll entries, providing a critical check against discrepancies such as ghost names and unauthorized appointments.

A formal letter detailing the audit’s intent has been circulated among all relevant entities, urging these bodies to grant unrestricted access to their books, returns, and other financial documents. This decisive move underscores the government’s commitment to enhancing accountability and fiscal prudence within public institutions.

The undertaking of this audit follows growing calls for improved financial oversight in the wake of past challenges related to payroll management. By meticulously reviewing the records of public servants, the audit is expected to not only streamline administrative processes but also bolster public confidence in government financial management practices. In a broader context, this initiative aligns with international best practices aimed at ensuring transparency and reducing inefficiencies that can hamper service delivery.

Historical instances of similar reviews have demonstrated the positive impact of rigorous payroll verification processes in maintaining a lean and effective civil service. As such, the Auditor-General’s move is viewed as a significant step toward safeguarding the public purse and reinforcing mechanisms for accountability in government operations.