President Mahama Warns NDC Supporters Against Destruction and Looting of State Properties

Former President John Dramani Mahama has issued a stern warning to supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), urging them to refrain from engaging in actions that could damage or loot state properties.

Speaking at the National Muslim Prayer and Thanksgiving event held at the National Mosque in Kanda, Accra, on January 10, Mr. Mahama stressed the importance of responsible behaviour to preserve the trust and confidence Ghanaians have in the NDC.

In his address, Mahama explicitly condemned reports of destruction and looting of state assets by individuals allegedly associated with his party. “I call on all our supporters and others engaged in illegal actions, such as looting goods and occupying government offices, to desist from such practices. We must do things differently to maintain the trust and confidence Ghanaians have placed in us,” he said.

The former president’s comments come in the wake of troubling reports that some NDC supporters had been involved in acts of vandalism and theft, following the party’s return to power. Drawing comparisons with similar incidents attributed to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in 2017, Mahama cautioned against repeating such mistakes, stating, “Many have said it’s the same thing the NPP did in 2017, and that is why Ghanaians voted them out. We must not copy their mistakes.”

In a call for discipline, Mahama urged NDC members to refrain from taking matters into their own hands. “I plead with you, let us do things in an orderly manner,” he urged, emphasizing the need for patience as the government transitions and administrative structures are put in place.

Mr. Mahama reassured his supporters that their concerns would be addressed once the new government is fully established, with ministers and other officials set to be appointed. “Government is being formed, ministers will be put in place, other officials will be appointed. And as I said, we will have our full cabinet in 14 days,” he noted, encouraging supporters to direct their grievances through the proper channels.

“You can consult any of the ministers and have it resolved. So, exercise restraint,” Mahama advised, reiterating the importance of handling issues through formal and lawful means.