Bail Ruling On Barker-Vormawor Coup Case Set For March 16

The Tema High Court today, Monday, 14 March 2022 adjourned the ruling of the bail application of #FixTheCountry convener Oliver Barker-Vormawor to Wednesday, 16 March 2022.

The lead counsel for Mr Barker-Vormawor, Mr Akoto Ampaw, argued that the Facebook post by his client was a conditional phrase with respect to coups in the sub-region.

He noted that the post did not constitute a crime by Ghana’s laws.

He further argued that his client is not a flight risk.

For her part, Senior State Attorney Hilda Craig told the court that the accused person’s social media post showed a statement of intent, which he followed through by coming to Ghana.

She noted that Mr Barker-Vormawor does not have a fixed abode in the country and also indicated that the attitude displayed by the PhD students in detention is evidence enough that he would not assist with investigations if granted bail.

Judge Daniel Mensah, after hearing both arguments, adjourned the ruling to Wednesday, 16 March.