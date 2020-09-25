Gareth Bale on Friday said he had ‘no regrets’ about his time with Real Madrid in a TV interview in the UK.

Speaking to Sky Sports after his return to Tottenham on loan, the Welsh international explained he was returning as a more mature person to the club he left in 2013 to join the Spanish giants.

“Obviously going into a different culture, a different country, I’ve had to grow up as a person, never mind a footballer,” said Bale, whose time at Real Madrid turned sour over the past 18 months, with the press and fans turning against him after a continuing series of injuries.

“You just learn how to deal with the situations that you’re in. Obviously I’ve been in immense pressure situations. I’ve had people on the pitch whistling in the stadium to me.”

“I’ve just learned how to deal with those types of things, to not take it too seriously and not to take it too much to heart,” he said.

Bale’s relationship with Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane also deteriorated badly in recent months and he hardly played in the last 11 games of last season as Real claimed the La Liga title.

“I have no regrets of what I’ve done, whatever anyone else has said, that’s up to them. I know my opinion of myself and my family knows exactly what I am, so that’s all I’m worried about,” he commented.