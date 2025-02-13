Bawumia to Address Africa’s Economic Future at Harvard

Former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has been named the keynote speaker for the Africa Business Conference at Harvard University.

Organized by the Africa Business Club at Harvard Business School, the two-day event—set for February 14-15, 2025—will gather influential leaders from around the globe to discuss strategies that could shape Africa’s economic growth.

The conference, themed “Beyond Borders: A Myth or Mandate for Africa’s Progress,” promises to be a dynamic forum where prominent figures in business, governance, and innovation share their visions for the continent. In this context, Dr. Bawumia’s address is highly anticipated. Known for his pivotal role in Ghana’s financial and digital reforms, he is expected to offer fresh insights into economic stability, digitalization, and sustainable development—issues that resonate far beyond Ghana’s borders.

Many observers see his participation as a testament to Africa’s rising profile in global economic discourse. It also underscores the importance of innovative leadership in tackling the continent’s unique challenges. With leaders like Dr. Bawumia at the helm of such discussions, the conference is poised to inspire new ideas and forge stronger ties among African nations and their global partners.

This event not only celebrates Africa’s achievements but also serves as a reminder that progress often depends on bold, forward-thinking leadership. As the continent continues to redefine its economic narrative, Dr. Bawumia’s keynote address could well be a catalyst for renewed optimism and practical solutions in Africa’s journey towards prosperity.