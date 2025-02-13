Stephen Amoah Asserts Ofori-Atta Has Not Run Away

Nhyiaeso Lawmaker Dr. Stephen Amoah has made it unequivocally clear in Parliament that former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has not run away, despite reports to the contrary.

Speaking on February 12, Amoah refuted claims that Ofori-Atta is a fugitive, emphasizing that the former minister’s absence from the country is due to medical reasons, not an attempt to evade accountability.

Dr. Amoah responded to calls from MP James Agalga, who had urged Ofori-Atta to return home to face questioning by the Office of the Special Prosecutor. “I want to make it emphatically clear that Hon Ken Ofori-Atta has not run away,” Amoah stated. He argued that if Ofori-Atta had been present, he would have willingly engaged with the investigation. Instead, he had informed the authorities of his absence on medical grounds—a fact corroborated by his legal representatives.

Amoah stressed that the focus should be on allowing the courts to determine guilt, rather than relying on forceful measures such as home raids by state security agents. He pointed out that when Ofori-Atta was notified by the OSP, he was out of the country and therefore unable to present himself for questioning. “It is time we put an end to the unnecessary finger-pointing and let the legal process take its course,” Amoah added.

This strong defense comes amid broader concerns over the methods employed by security agencies in handling high-profile investigations. Former Minister of Defence Dominic Nitiwul had earlier criticized the use of armed forces in such matters, arguing that democratic processes require due process rather than military intervention.

As the debate over Ofori-Atta’s status continues, Amoah’s remarks serve as a reminder that absence does not equate to guilt. With his legal team confirming that Ofori-Atta remains abroad on medical grounds, lawmakers are calling for a measured approach that respects both accountability and the rule of law.