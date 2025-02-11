Bawumia Urges NPP Unity, Cautions Against Divisive Rhetoric

Former Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has called for restraint and solidarity within Ghana’s governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), urging members to avoid internal clashes that could weaken the party’s cohesion ahead of future elections.

His appeal, delivered during a private meeting with party leaders at his residence Monday evening, emphasized the need to prioritize unity over public infighting as the NPP reflects on its performance in the 2024 polls.

“We must watch our utterances to avoid harming the unity we desperately need,” Bawumia stated, addressing a delegation of regional executives, sitting and former MPs, and party officials. He warned that personal attacks and blame-shifting risked fracturing the NPP’s collective strength, particularly as it regroups for the 2028 general elections. “If we tear ourselves apart now, rebuilding for the battles ahead becomes impossible,” he added.

The meeting marked the first formal gathering between Bawumia and NPP members since he vacated his official residence following President Nana Akufo-Addo’s departure last month. Delegates praised the former vice president for his “dignified conduct” during the transition and his measured public presence since the election. Bawumia, in turn, thanked the group for their support, acknowledging the emotional toll of the party’s electoral outcome while stressing the importance of disciplined communication.

Though the NPP has yet to formally dissect its 2024 campaign, internal debates over strategy and leadership have simmered in media circles. Bawumia cautioned against airing grievances recklessly, noting that “deep cracks” from public spats could prove difficult to repair. His remarks reflect broader concerns within the party, which faces mounting pressure to address voter frustrations over economic challenges and renew its appeal ahead of 2028.

Political analysts view Bawumia’s plea as both a stabilizing gesture and a strategic move. As a key figure likely to remain influential in the NPP’s future, his call for unity aims to quell factional tensions that could derail the party’s rebuilding efforts. However, critics argue that suppressing open debate may sideline necessary reforms. For now, the NPP’s rank-and-file appear to be heeding his message—but whether this temporary calm evolves into lasting cohesion remains to be seen.