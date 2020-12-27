Besesaka Boxing projects led by Samuel Plange of the Sea View Boxing Club on December 26, 2020 staged an amateur boxing tournament at the Bukom Sports Field in Accra.

The project featured mostly juvenile boxers and those wearing the gloves to box in public for the first time.

The task is to identify and discover new boxing talents for the nation.

Many budding young male and female boxers took part and the patronage was very high.

President og the Ghana Boxing Federation, George Lamptey expressed his satisfaction with the programme and commended the organisers.

He announced the appointment of Duke Micah as an ambassador of amateur boxing having participated in the 2012 Olympic Games.

Tokyo 2020 bound Samuel Takyi was also introduced to the fans.