Bird farmers must go by flu prevention protocols – Veterinary Services

Bird farmers in the country have been urged to steadfastly adhere to bird flu prevention protocols.

This is key to ensuring the total eradication of the disease.

Dr. Benjamin Kissi Sassu, Risk Communicator, Ghana Veterinary Services Directorate, told the Ghana News Agency that whilst the Ghana Veterinary Services was putting in necessary measures to curb the current bird flu outbreak, a lot also depended on bird farmers.

He reminded the farmers that adhering to flu prevention protocols would lead to “victory,” over the disease, which they the farmers, stood to gain most from.

Currently, 130,940 birds in the country have been infected by the bird flu virus.

This means, 13,336 new birds have been infected since August 29, 2021.

He said while there were 46 confirmed cases of the disease as at August 29, 2021, eight new cases had been confirmed later.

Dr. Sassu gave the regional distribution of the new infected farms as; Greater Accra – four, Ashanti Region – three, and Upper West Region -one.

The regional distribution of affected birds are; Greater Accra – 33,972, Central -15,707, Volta – 2,894 and Ashanti – 67,930.

The rest are; Western North – 5,999, Western – 3,000 and Upper West – 1,438.

Bird flu outbreak was confirmed in the country this year on July 8, 2021.

Following the confirmation, the Veterinary Services urged bird farmers, especially those in affected areas, to move their birds and bird products to different areas only under strict veterinary supervision.

Bird farmers are also supposed to ensure that their farms were well protected from infection.

The farmers were encouraged to disinfect their farms, strictly in accordance with the Veterinary Services approved methods.