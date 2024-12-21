Black Queens Set to Lose Head Coach Nora Haüptle to Zambia’s Copper Queens

The Ghana women’s national football team, the Black Queens, are poised to suffer a significant setback as head coach Nora Haüptle is on the verge of becoming the new head coach of Zambia’s Copper Queens, according to 3Sports.

Haüptle, who has been in charge of the Black Queens since 2023, following her role as technical adviser, has guided the team to a crucial achievement: qualifying for the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) for the first time since 2018. Under her guidance, the Black Queens displayed remarkable form, securing their place in the continental tournament.

However, it appears Haüptle is set to make a move to Zambia, as the Copper Queens are preparing to part ways with their current coach, Bruce Mwape. After a meeting by the Zambia Football Executive Committee, it has been decided that Mwape will be replaced, with Haüptle reportedly set to take over. The 41-year-old Swiss tactician is expected to sign a two-year contract with Zambia after positive discussions.

Haüptle had been linked with the Copper Queens earlier in 2024, particularly after the Black Queens were narrowly defeated by Zambia in a two-legged tie for the 2024 Olympics qualification, which ended with a 4-3 aggregate loss for Ghana.

As the Black Queens prepare for the 2024 WAFCON, where they have been placed in Group C alongside defending champions South Africa, Tanzania, and Mali, the loss of Haüptle could have significant implications for the team’s future plans.