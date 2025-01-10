Black Satellites’ 2009 U-20 World Cup Winners Receive Investment Cheques

SAS Finance Group has officially notified the Ghana Football Association (GFA) that the 21 players from the Black Satellites’ 2009 U-20 World Cup-winning team can now collect their investment cheques, following the maturity of a 15-year investment made on their behalf by the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

The investment, which reached its due date on January 4, 2025, involved a total sum of GHc210,000, with each player initially receiving GHc10,000 in 2009. SAS Finance confirmed that the cheques are now available for collection at their Accra office, starting January 8, 2025.

To collect the funds, players will need to present a valid Ghana Card for identification. If they are unable to pick up the cheque in person, a third party can collect it on their behalf, as long as they present a notarized Power of Attorney.

The SAS office is located on the 14th floor of the World Trade Centre on Independence Avenue, Accra.

In addition to the investment, the players were covered by annual insurance, which provided life and health-related benefits during the 15 years. The 2009 U-20 World Cup victory remains a historic achievement for Ghana, marking the nation’s first and only U-20 World Cup title to date, with the team defeating Brazil in a dramatic penalty shootout after a 0-0 draw.

Below is the list of players: