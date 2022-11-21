Black Stars camp safe

The Management of the senior national team of Ghana, the Black Stars has announced that officials and players at camp are safe after escaping a minor incident that happened at the team’s camp in Doha this afternoon.

A statement released by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) said the team was prompted to self-evacuate after the incident happened.

“Just after 1430 Qatar time, on Sunday, November 20th, the emergency alarm at the Ghana team hotel in Doha went off, prompting all occupants to self-evacuate”.

According to the GFA, the Qatar Fire Service was at the rescue scene to attend to the emergency alarm as early as possible to make sure everyone was in a better condition.

It said the players and officials were safe and had to occupy their hotel rooms after 45 minutes of checks.

As it stands, the team’s camp in Doha is safe now and would continue to prepare ahead of their open lung game against Portugal on Thursday, November 24.