Samuel Boadu, Head Coach of Accra Hearts of Oak is keen on restoring the club’s good image with positive results on the field of play.

Coach Boadu had a bright start to his coaching career at the Phobian club as they thrashed West Africa Football Academy (WAFA) 4-0 in the last round of match of the first round of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League (GPL).

Speaking at a post-match Press Conference, the former Medeama coach was elated with the positive attitude from his players since he joined them in the club and believes it would go a long way in helping the club.

“Yes, we can restore the good image of the club because within these few days of training with the team, they have improved how they play and hope they would listen to instructions so we move forward.

“We have good players, just that I have to teach them one or two things so that they can become complete players. Hearts of Oak is a big club so you need to psyche the players and things worked out perfectly against WAFA,’’ he said.

Coach Boadu however downplayed their massive victory against Academy lads stating that there was more room for improvement.

“It is not all that good as we witnessed although we scored four goals, the play was not all that good and we have a lot of things to work on.

“The red card affected the scoreline and we had the numerical advantage. We all know WAFA and their possessive style of football but the red card gave us more room to operate,” he stated.

Hearts are placed third on the league table with 27 points and will host Aduana Stars when the second round of the GPL resumes in a fortnight.