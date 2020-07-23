Boko Haram terrorists on Wednesday released a video showing the killing of five humanitarian workers who were recently abducted in Nigeria’s restive Borno state.

The workers, who represented the State Emergency Management Agency, Action Against Hunger, Rich International, and International Rescue Committee, were all executed, the video showed.

The insurgents had earlier demanded about 500,000 U.S. dollars ransom before the abducted workers could be released.

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday condemned the murder, assuring the government would continue to do all it could to ensure that every remaining vestige of Boko Haram would be wiped out.

The Boko Haram insurgents, who seek an Islamic caliphate in northern Nigeria, have been carrying out attacks on civilian and military facilities in Adamawa, Borno, and Yobe despite the efforts of security agencies.

The Boko Haram insurgency has killed more than 30,000 people since 2009 and displaced millions of others, mainly in northeast Nigeria. Enditem

