NASA’s Mars 2020 Perseverance rover mission cleared its Flight Readiness Review on Wednesday, an important milestone on its way to the launch schedule on July 30.

The meeting was an opportunity for the Mars 2020 team and launch vehicle provider United Launch Alliance to report on the readiness of the spacecraft, along with the Atlas V rocket, flight and ground hardware, software, personnel, and procedures, according to NASA.

The launch window for the Perseverance rover opens at 7:50 a.m. Eastern Time on July 30.

“This mission is emblematic of our nation’s spirit of meeting problems head-on and finding solutions together. The incredible science Perseverance will enable and the bold human missions it will help make possible are going to be inspirations for us all,” said NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine.

“We’ll keep our heads down through the final prelaunch activities and the opening of the launch window next week, until we’re certain this spacecraft is safely on its way. Mars is a tough customer, and we don’t take anything for granted,” said Matt Wallace, deputy project manager for the mission at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California.

The spacecraft and launch teams have one more major review to complete. Scheduled for July 27, the Launch Readiness Review is the last significant checkup before the mission receives final approval to proceed with launch. Enditem

