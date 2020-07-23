Ghana has abundant resources suited for agriculture—especially land, water, and labour.
The Ghanaian youth is seeking to establish farms different from those of their parents but face daunting hurdles.
They can farm a portion of their family land, but to do so while earning higher incomes will require skills and capital to move into high-value forms of production.
With enough support from government, agricultural initiatives will boost employment and the economy of Ghana.
