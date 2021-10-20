Botswana calls for investment remobilization for least developed countries

President Mokgweetsi Masisi of Botswana on Tuesday called for the global community to remobilize investment with a view of mitigating challenges faced by least developed and landlocked developing countries.

Masisi was deliberating his statement on the occasion of the virtual World Investment Forum being held under the theme: Investing in Sustainable Recovery, which he joined from Gaborone, Botswana’s capital city.

“The global pandemic has had a severe impact on investment flows in general and depressed investments in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in particular with some of the achievements made between 2015 and 2019 now in danger of reversal,” said Masisi.

It is therefore essential for the global community to remobilize investment, channel it toward SDG sectors in order to mitigate the unique challenges faced by least developed and landlocked developing countries as well as special situations faced by middle-income nations, he said. Enditem