A joint aerial survey team comprising of the Department of Wildlife and National Parks and Eco-exist scientists have completed work in two sections of the survey area around Seronga in northwest Botswana, where 281 elephants were reported to have died mysteriously.

A press release on Wednesday from the Ministry of Environment, Natural Resources, Conservation and Tourism of Botswana, stated that the team, which started work over a week ago is expected to complete the aerial survey by July 30.

The ministry on July 2 reported that 275 elephant carcasses were verified against 356 reported cases of elephants that died mysteriously since March.

An additional six old carcasses were later reported, bringing the number to 281.

The release further stated that laboratory results on bacteria detection and toxicology, which was conducted in Botswana, have been received.

Virus detection and toxicology results from South Africa are pending while those for histopathology, also from South Africa, have been received.

Results from Zimbabwe on bacteria detection and histopathology have been received as well.

Other results on toxicology from the U.S. are pending.

The department had sent the specimen to the three-mentioned country for tests. Enditem

