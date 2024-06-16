Calid Drops New Single “Hundreds Broad” Showcasing Artistic Evolution

Nigerian hip-hop artist and songwriter Calid unveils his latest single “Hundreds Broad,” offering listeners a deeper look into his introspective side.

Known for genre-bending tracks like “Framed,” Calid has garnered millions of streams on platforms such as Spotify and YouTube since his debut in 2018.

Released globally on June 10, 2024, “Hundreds Broad” marks a departure from Calid’s previous work, exploring themes of isolation, connection, and mental health through soulful melodies and introspective lyrics. The track begins with an ethereal blend of strings and woodwinds before Calid delivers a smooth, autobiographical freestyle over a laid-back old-school boom-bap groove.

With his star on the rise, Calid continues to push artistic boundaries, solidifying his place as a multifaceted artist and multi-instrumentalist in the music industry.