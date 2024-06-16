Volta Region Marks World Environment Day At Tanyigbe Etoe

The TEHAYON NGOs Network, Ghana has organized a durbar of chiefs, stakeholders, and citizens of the Tanyigbe Traditional Area in the Ho Municipality of the Volta Region to mark this year’s World Environment Day (WED) in the region at Tanyigbe Etoe.

This is the first time the WED program is being organized across the country including the Volta Region under the auspices of the TEHAYON NGOs Network and other key stakeholders to protect the environment and restore the planet’s degraded ecosystems.

The day is also being used to emphasize the importance of the urgent recognition by all Ghanaians to protect the environment to ensure a sustainable future for all including the future generations.

As part of the event, residents of the Tanyigbe Etoe community undertook a clean-up weeding exercise around the precincts and front view of the Tanyigbe Health Centre.

Six (6) tree seedlings including cocoa, were symbolically planted in the community by various dignitaries at the durbar as part of the larger consignment of six thousand (6,000) tree seedlings earmarked for planting in the community.

The Chief of Tanyigbe Etoe, Togbe Ameworkunu Danku IV planted the first seedling on behalf of the community and the Paramount Chief of the Tanyigbe Traditional Area, Togbega Kodi Adiko VI, while the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the TEHAYON NGOs Network, Ghana, Mr. Kwame Blay Dabi planted one on behalf of his organization.

The Regional Chief Imam, Alfa Anas Hamidu planted the third tree seedling on behalf of the Muslim Community in the region while Madam Cecilia Ableda planted one in the name of women. The Youth Leader, Mr. Selorm Dzah also planted one tree seedling on behalf of the youth whereas Mr. Samuel Kwame Tenu Bulley, Chief Security Officer of the NGO also planted one for the group.

Speaking at the durbar event, the CEO of the TEHAYON NGO Network, Ghana, Mr. Kwame Blay Dabi used the occasion to renew his appeal to stakeholders including residents of the region to plant trees to protect the land and the environment.

According to him, the celebration of the event in Ghana for the first time has come to stay, adding that the TEHAYON NGOs Network, Ghana, would sustain the project for the country to realize its benefits.

An Opinion Leader and a retired educationist, Mr. Seth Akafia, speaking on the benefits of tree planting, reminded Ghanaians to plant trees in any space they find around. He mentioned some benefits of trees as preventing soil erosion, encouraging rainfall, stabilizing temperatures as well and extracting products from trees for the construction industry amongst others, and called for an end to the cutting down of trees.

A Representative of Global Village Connections (GVC) on the TEHAYON NGOs Network, Ghana, and Tutor at the Mount Mary College of Education at Somanya in the Eastern Region, Mr. Moses K. Gbevie, lauded the chiefs and people of Tanyigbe Etoe for embarking on a massive afforestation program over the years. He was of the view that other communities in the region would emulate the shining example of Tanyigbe Etoe by replicating the same in their communities.

Mr. Gbevie noted that the protection of the environment, its sustainability, planting of trees at all times as well as the education of the populace against bush burning and destruction of trees and the environment are key.

The Chief of Tanyigbe Etoe, Togbe Ameworkunu Danku IV who chaired the function, described the WED event as very remarkable and described the presence of the delegation of the Muslim Community under the leadership of the Regional Chief Imam, as very refreshing, stressing that, it emphasized the point that Ghanaians are one people with a common destiny.

Togbe Ameworkunu Danku IV used the occasion to advise the youth to abstain from any form of violence before, during, and after the December 7, 2024, general elections.

According to him, the peace of the country is key, and all Ghanaians must work hard to keep the peace of the country intact.

Earlier at the clean-up campaign at the Tanyigbe Health Center, a Principal Community Health Nurse at the health facility, Ms. Praise Amenuke was grateful to the NGO for the gesture and hoped the exercise would be regular, moving forward.

Miss Amenuke used the opportunity to advise the residents of Tanyigbe Etoe and its surrounding communities to take their health issues seriously to always remain healthy and fit.

She pledged their commitment as staff of the facility towards providing quality healthcare delivery to the people of the area.