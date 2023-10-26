Cameroon security forces mounts search for abducted persons

Security forces in Cameroon on Tuesday activated a search and rescue mission after more than 30 people were abducted in the country’s North region, according to several security sources.

The hostages including students of Chadian nationality were kidnapped late Sunday in Touboro locality of the region, a security official in the region said.

“There is an intense search for the hostages. All security forces are involved. We do not yet have details of how the abduction took place and identities of the hostages,” the official, who asked not to be named because he was not authorized to speak, told Xinhua by phone.

Local officials said earlier these people were abducted by highway robbers known to be active in the region.

Since 2021, Cameroon’s North region, which shares a porous border with war-torn Central African Republic, has been at the center of violent kidnappings by heavily armed bandits who target children and people traveling on highways for ransom.