Dakar hosts international forum on space dialogue

The first edition of the International Forum on Space Dialogue opened Tuesday in Dakar, the capital of Senegal, under the aegis of the African Union and the European Union.

“As a fundamental pillar of human development, the space sector presents new economic, scientific, technological and military challenges,” Senegalese Prime Minister Amadou Ba said at the opening ceremony.

“The African space industry is valued at more than 20 billion U.S. dollars and employs more than 18,000 people,” said Tidiane Ouattara, representative of the commissioner responsible for education, science, technology and innovation of the African Union Commission.

Ouattara said African states launched 45 satellites this year, a number which, according to him, will reach 165 by 2027.

The three-day forum will serve as a platform for key space stakeholders from Africa and Europe to exchange knowledge and collaborate on significant projects in various critical areas of shared interest, organizers said.