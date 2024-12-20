Catholic Bishops Conference Commends NESTF for Ensuring Security During 2024 Elections

The Catholic Bishops Conference has commended the National Elections Security Task Force (NESTF), under the leadership of Inspector General of Police George Akuffo Dampare, for its exemplary role in ensuring security throughout Ghana’s 2024 General Elections.

In a statement issued on Thursday, December 19, the Conference highlighted the pivotal role of the Task Force in safeguarding the electoral process and maintaining peace across the country.

The Bishops praised the NESTF for its professionalism and proactive efforts in mitigating security threats, maintaining order at polling stations, and protecting both voters and election officials. They acknowledged that while there were isolated incidents of violence and vandalism, the overall election period was secure, enabling citizens to vote without fear.

The statement also lauded the Task Force’s collaborative approach, working alongside the Electoral Commission, political parties, civil society organizations, and the public to ensure the integrity of the elections. Nevertheless, the Bishops urged continued vigilance, calling on security agencies to address acts of violence firmly, irrespective of political affiliations.

Emphasizing the importance of justice, the Bishops urged the police to act swiftly and impartially in ensuring that perpetrators of violence are held accountable. “Justice must be served,” the statement concluded, reiterating the collective responsibility to uphold Ghana’s democratic values and maintain peace.

Read the Catholic Bishops Conference’s full statement below:

COMMENDATION OF NESTF