Central Tongu DCE nominee confirmed

Mr Moore Zonyrah, the President’s nominee as District Chief Executive (DCE) for Central Tongu has been confirmed by the Assembly members.

He polled 39 votes, representing 97.5 per cent, and a no vote.

Mr Zonyrah expressed gratitude to the President and the Assembly members for the confidence reposed in him to serve the area.

He said he believed it was through his hard work and commitment that the Assembly members gave him the support and promised to continue the good works.

Mr Zonyrah assured the citizens of more development projects under the Akuffo Addo government and his supervision.

“Our community relies basically on agriculture and there are a lot of developments going on in the district in such regard,” he said.

He said there were plans to get investors to support rice and chilli pepper production in mass quantities in the district, adding that “improving health facilities, academic performance and creating job avenues will be his prerogative.”

The confirmed Central Tongu DCE said his doors were opened to the citizens in the district for suggestions and correction.

In attendance was the Volta Regional Minister, the Central Tongu Member of Parliament and Chiefs from the various traditional councils in the district.