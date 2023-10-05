Chad and Cameroon to deepen military ties

Cameroon and Chad have vowed to strengthen military cooperation so as to realize their common aspirations toward securing peace and stability.

The commitment was made on Tuesday during a meeting between Cameroonian Defense Minister Joseph Beti Assomo and his visiting Chadian counterpart Daoud Yaya Brahim in the capital of Yaounde.

“The visit of this important delegation and the deliberation with their Cameroonian counterparts is a gateway to devise new defense strategies and tactics on how to oust their common enemy Boko Haram and counterattack other forms of threats along their borders such as cross-border terrorism, organized crimes, and inter-communal violence,” Cameroon’s Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

Combating piracy in the Gulf of Guinea as well as strengthening regional stability and peacekeeping efforts in Africa were also discussed, according to military officials, who stressed that both countries will continue to share intelligence and coordinate operations.

The meeting, which included top military officials in both countries, will also come up with some recommendations to resolve the demarcation problem between Cameroon and Chad, which affects various aspects, including security, natural resources, and the well-being of the population, the ministry said.