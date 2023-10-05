Sudanese army, paramilitary forces trade blame over embassy shelling

The Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on Tuesday exchanged accusations of bombarding the headquarters of the Ethiopian Embassy in Khartoum.

“Following the brutal attack by the dissolved rebel rapid support militia on the headquarters of the Ethiopian Embassy in Khartoum, the militia issued a miserable statement in a bid to pin its heinous crime on the armed forces,” the SAF said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Since the beginning of this ongoing war, the armed forces have demonstrated keenness to observe international humanitarian law and ensure the safety of protected objects, including the headquarters of diplomatic missions accredited to the country,” the statement said.

For its part, the RSF accused the SAF of shelling the Ethiopian embassy headquarters, causing massive destruction to the embassy building, which is located at Al Amarat neighborhood in Khartoum.

“We condemn and regret these barbaric actions of targeting vital facilities in the country, including the headquarters of diplomatic missions and international organizations,” the RSF said in a statement on Tuesday.

Sudan has been witnessing deadly clashes between the SAF and the RSF in Khartoum and other areas since April 15, resulting in at least 3,000 deaths and more than 6,000 injuries, according to figures released by the Sudanese Health Ministry.

According to the latest report by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), some 5.3 million people have been displaced inside and outside Sudan.

Over one million people have crossed into neighboring countries, including the Central African Republic, Chad, Egypt, Ethiopia and South Sudan, OCHA said.