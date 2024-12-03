CODEO Observes Special Voting, Raises Alarm Over Electoral Integrity

The Coalition of Domestic Election Observers (CODEO) has released its findings from monitoring the Special Voting Exercise organized by the Electoral Commission (EC) on Monday, December 2, 2024.

A total of 228 CODEO observers were deployed across 216 constituencies in 14 of the 16 regions of Ghana.

A press statement issued by CODEO and signed by Mr. Albert Arhin, the CODEO National Coordinator, highlighted that while the voting process was generally smooth, it was overshadowed by reports of vote-buying and voters photographing their ballots, raising significant concerns about the integrity of the election.

Smooth Voting Process

According to CODEO’s general findings, the majority of polling stations were well-prepared for the special voting. The reports indicated that:

81% of polling stations opened by 7:15 AM, with the remaining 19% opening between 7:16 and 8:00 AM.

Almost all polling stations observed had party agents from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the National Patriotic Party (NPP) present.

Sensitive voting materials were available at all observed polling stations, except a few where only one Biometric Voter Verification Device (BVD) was available instead of the required two.

97% of polling stations did not experience any issues with the BVD system throughout the day. Voters at most polling stations (97%) were able to cast their votes in secret, and 93% of the polling stations had the required number of staff.

However, CODEO also noted a concerning lack of gender diversity among polling staff, with about 30% of polling stations having no female staff members and 43% having only one woman.

Critical Incidents and Violations

Despite the generally smooth operation of the special voting, CODEO observers reported a number of troubling incidents that compromised the integrity of the process.

Ballot Photography:

In Cape Coast North (Central Region), security officials intercepted a voter attempting to photograph their ballot.

In Ablekuma South (Greater Accra Region), a voter photographed her ballot inside the booth, showing her vote for the presidential candidate.

At Walewale (North East Region), security officials stopped a voter who had photographed their ballot, allegedly to receive money.

In Bolgatanga Central (Upper East Region), a police officer was seen photographing their vote, and the matter was reported to the police inspector at the polling station.

In Navrongo Central (Upper East Region), both an Electoral Commission official and a police officer were observed photographing their votes, leading to their detention by the police.

Vote-Buying:

In Keta (Volta Region), some party representatives were reported to have shared money with voters at the polling station.

At Weija-Gbawe (Greater Accra Region), individuals believed to be NPP party representatives distributed 100 and 500 cedis to voters in exchange for votes.

In Jaman North (Bono Region), a non-uniformed police officer, who was also part of the incumbent Member of Parliament’s security team, stopped NPP representatives from distributing money to voters, leading to verbal exchanges.

Concerns and Recommendations

CODEO has expressed alarm over the rising incidents of vote-buying and ballot photography, which undermine the secrecy of the vote. The coalition highlighted concerns over the lack of action taken by some presiding officers and security officials to prevent these violations.

In light of these issues, CODEO has called on the Ghana Police Service to take immediate action against the individuals involved in the vote-buying and ballot photography incidents. The coalition also urged the Electoral Commission (EC) and the National Election Security Task Force to issue clear directives to presiding officers and security personnel regarding how to handle election offenses.

Furthermore, CODEO emphasized the need for political parties to refrain from these corrupt practices, which jeopardize the integrity of the electoral process. The coalition also appealed to voters to reject inducements and cast their ballots freely on December 7.

Commendation for the EC

Despite these issues, CODEO commended the Electoral Commission and other stakeholders for ensuring a generally smooth and well-organized special voting exercise. The coalition called on the EC to ensure that the upcoming general elections are conducted fairly, freely, and transparently.

Conclusion

As the nation prepares for the general elections on December 7, CODEO has reiterated the importance of safeguarding the electoral process from corruption and malpractice. The coalition continues to monitor election-related activities and urges all stakeholders, including the media and civil society organizations, to work together to ensure a peaceful and democratic election.

About CODEO

The Coalition of Domestic Election Observers (CODEO) is an independent, non-partisan network of civil society groups, faith-based organizations, and professional bodies that observe elections in Ghana. Established in 2000 under the Ghana Center for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana), CODEO’s mission is to promote citizens’ participation in the electoral process and complement the efforts of the Electoral Commission in ensuring transparent, free, fair, and peaceful elections.

Source: Isaac Kofi Dzokpo/https://newsghana.com.gh