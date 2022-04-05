Committee Set To Plan 47th SWAG Awards Night

The Executive Committee of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) has named a nine-member committee to oversee the nomination of deserving athletes and officials for the 47th SWAG Awards.

This year’s event has been tentatively fixed for December, where deserving athletes and officials would be honored for their hard work within the year 2022.

The committee, chaired by Mr Frank Owusu Ansah, is expected to submit their shortlisted nominees to the SWAG Executive on October 14, 2022.

However, unlike previous editions where the committee would monitor athletes or surf for the performances of deserving athletes, EXCO has urged all SWAG members to also monitor athletes’ performances and submit names with justification or defence to the Nominations Committee not later than September 30, 2022.

The SWAG General Assembly would review and input on the final shortlist for release on October 29, 2022, and all are requested to help the committee execute its work.

Mr. Anthony Ekow Esilfie would serve as the Vice Chair while Mr. Kenneth Odeng Adade serves as the secretary to the committee.

Other members of the committee are; Mr. Sheikh Tophic Sienu, Mr. Precious Sermevoh, Ms. Senyuedzorm Adadevor, Mr. Akapko Agodji, Miss Edna Quansah and Mr. Kwaku Sarpong Sarkodie.