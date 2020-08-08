Mr Jacob Laryea, the branch Chairman of the Hunger Project at Odumkyere Darmang in the Eastern Region has urged communities to support development projects with communal labour to help improve their living standard.

He said the people of Odumkyere Darmang and its surrounding communities through communal support and assistance from the Hunger Project have been able to construct a clinic and nurses’ quarters at the cost of GHC200,000.00 .

Mr Laryea, who is a former Assembly Member for the area, gave the advice in an interview with the Ghana News Agency after the Hunger Project had selected him and six other executive members to steer the affairs of the clinic.

He said communities that would benefit from the facility include Odumkyere Darmang, Kofi Asare, Kwame Duodu, Atimtim, Afabang, Yaa Son, Roko, and Ahwerease all in the Upper West Akim District.

Mr Laryea said the Hunger Project had provided a number of social amenities such as healthcare centre, nurses’ quarters, social centre, public library, community bank, warehouse, and KVIP to communities in the area.

He expressed gratitude to the benefactors for the gesture and appealed to other philanthropic organisations to help them rehabilitate their deplorable roads.

Mr Laryea advised the people to continue to observe the COVID-19 safety protocol by wearing the nose mask, wash their hands regularly and use the hand sanitizer to protect themselves from the disease.

He urged parents to be vigilant of the movement of their children especially the girl-child, so they would not engage in social vice which could ruin their future.

Mr Seth Mensah Doku, the Secretary of the Odumkyere Darmang Association, pleaded with the Agricultural Development Bank in the District to support the members of the Association, who were mostly farmers with loans to assist them expand their farms.