Conference on curbing irregular migration underway in Egypt

A regional conference on combating irregular migration kicked off on Monday in Egypt’s Red Sea resort city of Hurghada, with the participation of 27 nations from Europe, Africa, and North America, as well as international organizations concerned.

The three-day event is organized by the National Coordinating Committee for Combating and Preventing Illegal Migration and Trafficking in Persons (NCCPIM&TIP), according to the state-run Ahram Online news website.

The conference aims to enhance the efforts of national bodies operating in fighting irregular migration and protecting immigrants, especially unaccompanied children.

In statements to the official MENA news agency, Naela Gabr, the head of the NCCPIM&TIP, stressed Egypt’s interest in enhancing regional cooperation to fight illegal migration and human trafficking.

“It is very difficult to combat them without regional cooperation and exchanging expertise,” MENA quoted Gabr as saying.

Egypt used to be a desired destination for illegal migrants who tried to cross its territories to Libya towards Europe through the Mediterranean Sea in hopes of fleeing difficult economic conditions in their homeland.

With improved security conditions, Egypt has prevented the influx of illegal migrants since 2016.