The Builsa North Constituency is one of the Constituencies represented in the Parliament of Ghana with a total voter population of 29,501 and 31 electoral areas.

The Constituency also has a total of 81 polling centres.

Four Candidates, Mr Simon Gibson Achavuusum Anuegabey an Independent Candidate, Mr James Maurice Abakisi, of the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP), Mr Joseph Ranford Asuok of the People’s National Convention (PNC) and Mr James Agalga, of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) are contesting the seat.

Traditionally, the Builsa North Constituency had over the years voted in favour of the opposition NDC Party.

The NDC won the seat in 1992, 1996, 2008, 2012 and 2016, except for 2004 when Madam Agnes Asangalisa Chigabatia made political history when she won the seat for the NPP in 2004 with 6,160 votes, representing 33.70 percent.

She beat her close contender, Mr Timothy Ataboadey Awontiirim of the NDC who polled 6,147 votes, representing 33.60 percent.

The NDC took back the seat in the 2008 Parliamentary elections.

Mr Agalga, the incumbent Member of Parliament for the area, won the seat in the 2016 election with 13, 886 votes, representing 61.21 percent while Mr Thomas Kofi Alonsi of the NPP polling 8, 652 votes representing 38.14 percent.

The Convention People’s Party (CPP), at the time, polled 147 representing 0.65 percent.

The Ghana News Agency looks at the profile of the four Parliamentary Candidates contesting the seat in this year’s Presidential and Parliamentary elections.

Mr Joseph Ranford Asuok – PNC

Mr Asuok is a 55 year old who started his working career with the Builsa North District Directorate of the Ghana Education Service (GES) as a Store Keeper.

As an O’ level Certificate holder, the PNC PC rose through the ranks to become a Supply Chain Officer with the GES, and is married with five children.

He hails from Awususi-Yeri, a Community in the Builsa North Constituency and has been a two-term Assembly member.

Key among Mr Asuoa’s message is youth development in the area of sports, improvement in the Agricultural sector and economic employment of women in the Constituency.

Mr James Maurice Abakisi – NPP

Mr Abakisi was born on December 9, 1969. He is a 50 year old Administrator from Abilyeri in the Builsa North Constituency.

He started his professional working career as a trained teacher from the Pusiga Teacher Training College, holds Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Cape Coast and a Masters Degree in Business Administration.

He is the Zonal Manager of the National Communications Authority for the Upper East and West Regions.

The former Director of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) in the then Builsa District is married with four children.

Mr Simon Gibson Achavuusum Anuegabey – Independent Candidate

Mr Anuegabey is a 41 year old man, born on March 3, 1979 at Wiaga – Zuedema in the Builsa North District to Mr Apiuk Anuegabey and Madam Amaatu Anuegabey Akanzeriba.

He studied Information Technology and has 17 years experience as a teacher.

He is married with four children.

Mr James Agalga – NDC

Mr Agalga was born on June 10, 1979 and hails from Chuchuliga a community in the Builsa North District.

He is the incumbent Member of Parliament for the Builsa North Constituency, and holds an LLB from the University of Ghana, Legon and BL from the Ghana School of Law.

Mr Agalga is a founding partner of the Law Temple Firm, an Accra based Law firm.

He also holds a Masters degree on Conflict, Peace and Security from the Kofi Annan International Peace Keeping Training Centre.

The 41 year old is a Ranking Member of the Defence and Interior Select Committee of Parliament, and is also a former Deputy Minister for the Interior.

Mr Agalga is married with three children.