Council confirms Chadian Interim leader’s Victory

Chad’s interim President Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno has been declared the winner of the presidential election, according to official results announced by the country’s Constitutional Council on Thursday.

The results showed that Deby won by 61.93 percent, with Prime Minister Success Masra coming in second with 18.54 percent of the votes.

During a ceremony in the capital N’Djamena to announce the results, the Constitutional Council reported that 75.78 percent of over eight million registered voters participated in the poll.

Deby, 40, a former army general, assumed power after his father, Idriss Deby Itno, died from wounds sustained on the front line in the country’s north in April 2021. He has since led a transitional government tasked with governing the central African country amid political and military crises.