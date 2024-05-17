Separatist attack in Cameroon leaves 4 dead

Two security soldiers and two civilians were killed in a separatist attack in Cameroon’s war-torn English-speaking region of Northwest, security and local sources said on Wednesday.

Separatist fighters ambushed two members of Cameroon security Tuesday night in Bambui locality of the region, said a senior security official.

“The soldiers were drinking in a bar and were about to leave when the terrorists who were hiding opened fire. In the clashes that ensued, the two soldiers, the bar owner and a woman were killed,” the official who opted for anonymity told Xinhua.

A 26-year-old lady was also injured in the clashes and is receiving treatment in the hospital, the official added.

Separatist fighters have intensified attacks in the English-speaking regions of Northwest and Southwest as Cameroon prepares to celebrate the national day on May 20.