Court Jails Apprentice Carpenter 7 Years For Stealing Money, Mobile Phones

An apprentice carpenter who stole money and mobile phones belonging to his master, has been sentenced to seven years imprisonment in hard labour by the Nkawie Circuit Court.

Gideon Amankwaa was said to have stolen the money while he and the master were working on a project at Akrofoum, near Nkawie in the Atwima-Nwabiagya South Municipality.

He pleaded guilty and was convicted on his own plea by the court presided by Nana Brew.

Prosecuting, Police Chief Inspector Comfort Amankwaa told the court that, Amankwaa worked under Mr Fredrick Yaw Nimako, the complainant.

She said on January 07 this year, they went to work on a project at Akrofoum.

She said the complainant placed his bag containing an amount of GHc 1,600.00 and two mobile phones at some corner of the building where they were working.

The prosecution said after close of work Nimako detected that the money and the mobile phones were missing from the bag.

The prosecution said Nimako who became suspicious enquired from Amankwaa but he vehemently denied stealing the money and the phones.

Ms Amankwaa said Nimako therefore reported the matter to the Adankwame police and on January 22 this year, Amankwaa was arrested.

She said in his cautioned statement, Amankwaa admitted stealing the money and the mobile phones, so he was charged and brought before the court.